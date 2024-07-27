PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. 134,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 488,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

