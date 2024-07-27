Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

