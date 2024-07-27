Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $321.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

