Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $327.19, but opened at $348.57. Pool shares last traded at $341.89, with a volume of 6,147 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.69.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

