Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $102.78 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

