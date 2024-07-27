Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,000,376,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after buying an additional 5,150,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.53.

MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

