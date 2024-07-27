Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

