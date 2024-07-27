Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 424,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

