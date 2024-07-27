PROG (NYSE:PRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Up 3.8 %

PRG stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROG

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.