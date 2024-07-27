Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.21 and last traded at $182.21. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.46.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.
