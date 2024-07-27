ProShare Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 196,142.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.95 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

