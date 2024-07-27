Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

PB stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

