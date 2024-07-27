Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

