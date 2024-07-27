PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

