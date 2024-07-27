PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 1.8%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 37 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

