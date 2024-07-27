Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FTS)

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

