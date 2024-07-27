Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Cut by Analyst

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE CIA opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.44. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

