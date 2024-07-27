Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $900,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

