Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issued By William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 390.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

