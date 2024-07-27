Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Issued By B. Riley

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ladder Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

LADR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

