Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,880,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.