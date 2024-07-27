Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Decreased by Analyst

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $186.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after buying an additional 992,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

