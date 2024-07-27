Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Decreased by Analyst

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

AQN stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

