Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

Amedisys stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

