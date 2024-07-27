Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Wedbush

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

