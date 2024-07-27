Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Get F5 alerts:

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

FFIV opened at $177.34 on Friday. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

