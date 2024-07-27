Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $290.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.16. General Dynamics has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

