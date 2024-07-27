Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

