Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Lowered by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

