Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Decreased by Roth Capital

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,924,000 after purchasing an additional 215,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

