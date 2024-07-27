Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

MAT stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $1,579,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

