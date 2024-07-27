Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.