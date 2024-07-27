Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Decreased by B. Riley

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PMT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

