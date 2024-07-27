Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $12.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.