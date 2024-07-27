Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $12.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

