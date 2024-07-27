Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lifted by Analyst

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.