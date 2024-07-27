Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Decreased by Griffin Securities

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.