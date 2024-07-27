Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:TMO)

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.64 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.65. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $614.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $705,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

