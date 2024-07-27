Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verastem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10).
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
