Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verastem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.