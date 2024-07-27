Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.98

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 67491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTTB shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($11.73). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $315,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

