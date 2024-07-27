QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 10,878,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,442,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

