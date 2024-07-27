Qubic (QUBIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.26 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $206.26 million and $3.94 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 106,929,085,187,330 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000193 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,541,062.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

