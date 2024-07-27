Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Up 0.6%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 6,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.