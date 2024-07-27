Raymond James Boosts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $18.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

