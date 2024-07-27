Raymond James Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTL

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.