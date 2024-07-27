Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 202,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.