Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

RC stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

