Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rekor Systems worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 320,265 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 2,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of REKR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

