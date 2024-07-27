Relx Plc (REL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20 on September 5th

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

LON REL opened at GBX 3,608 ($46.66) on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,462 ($31.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,675 ($47.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,964.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,537.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,414.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on REL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($42.68) to GBX 3,500 ($45.27) in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($43.04).

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.