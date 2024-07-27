RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.51 and last traded at $213.84. 71,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 335,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.70.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.