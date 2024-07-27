Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Raised to $36.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Renasant has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.